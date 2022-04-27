Disney reveals first images of the sequel to “Avatar”

Disney revealed on Wednesday Las Vegas the first preview ofAvatar: The Way of Water«, the postponed sequel to his highest grossing production of all time with which director James Cameron intends to «defy the limits of cinema».

Wearing 3D glasses, attendees at the annual convention CinemaCon They enjoyed the first advanced images of this new film, with the Na’vi characters swimming in the oceans and soaring through the skies of the fictional planet Pandora.

“I can guarantee you that the wait was worth it,” said Disney distribution chief Tony Chambers, who confirmed the name of the film at this convention that brings together movie theater owners from the United States in Las Vegas. Joined.

The presentation of the advance of “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which will be released in December, was in charge of the producer Jon Landau. This will be the first of four planned sequels to the original feature film, which in 2009 earned $2.8 billion at the box office worldwide.

Each sequel will have its own plot and its own ending. Although together they will make up a “connected epic saga”, it is not a series, those responsible clarified.

Cameron spoke to CinemaCon attendees from New Zealand via video link.

“We want to once again push the limits of what cinema can do,” said Cameron during the presentation.

As he works on the finishing touches of the production, he promised gigantic technological leaps compared to the original. Main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) return but with a family.

To reacquaint audiences with the planet Pandora nearly 13 years after the hit movie sparked a 3D technology fever in Hollywood, the first movie “Avatar” will be released again in September.

The announcement is another of the novelties of the CinemaCon that usually presents the industry with exclusive images of what is to come on the big screen.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel studios, kicked off Disney’s presentation, stating that planning for the next decade of superhero movies was well underway.

As a presentation, a preview of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was also screened, due to be released next week.

The video shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer battling a floating, alien octopus, while meeting a teenage girl hopping between universes on her way to her ex-partner’s wedding.

Two other movies, “Thor” and “Black Panther” will follow on the list of releases planned for this year.

For its part, Pixar studios showed 30 minutes of “Lightyear”, an “original story” about the beloved astronaut from the digital animation “Toy Story”, narrated by actor Chris Evans (Captain America and The Avengers).

Due for release in June, the production presents audiences with Buzz feeling guilty about abandoning his space crew on a hostile planet.

To try to save them, the astronaut travels to the future helped by a cute robotic kitten.

Another advance was “Amsterdam”, by David O. Russell, and with leading roles by Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie and Chris Rock.

The CinemaCon convention will run through Thursday.

