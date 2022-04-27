Diego Cocca, option of La Maquina to replace Reynoso

On celestial radar. The defeat of Blue Cross in front of Athletic San Luis provoked endless negative reactions throughout the cement environment and mainly from the fans, so the departure of the celestial helmsman, John Reynosois back on the table.

During the last edition of the podcast of RECORDour collaborator, Armando Melgarrevealed that the technician of the Atlas, Diego Coccait is in the interest of Machine to supply the Peruvian.

“Diego Coca he is a coach that the engineer likes a lot, Victor Velazquez. The profile of him as a person and his game proposal on the offensive the board likes a lot.

“Velázquez likes that a lot, knowing that the fans demand a show from the team”; detailed our also reporter.

It should be remembered that the cement box added its fifth defeat at the stadium Aztec in the tournament and that generated the anger of the fans who came to see the game and also hit a tremendous storm.

During the second half of the match Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022Cruz Azul fans made themselves felt in the stands to express their annoyance with Reynoso and the players.

