Did Kim Kardashian Hack Kris Jenner’s Twitter? The fans think so

Longtime fans of The Kardashians are well aware of their larger-than-life social media presence. As some of the most followed people on the internet (and now Hulu), everything from Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardsahian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and their affiliates is scrutinized and discussed by legions of devoted fans. across the globe.

Recently, some of those fans noticed something strange on Kris’s Twitter account that led them to believe that the matriarch’s account may have been hacked by Kim. That said, what’s really going on between the mega-famous mother-daughter duo? Read on for all the known details.

Source: Getty Images Did Kim Kardashian Really Hack Kris Jenner’s Twitter?

On April 26, 2022, Kris Jenner’s official Twitter caught the attention of many fans when she released a series of courtesy tweets towards her daughter, Kim, that were so out of character for the mogul. The first Tweet read: “I love my daughter Kim more! She is the cutest and sweetest!

The second message echoed a similar vibe, with Kris posting another tweet saying, “Kim is so smart! Everything I know, I learned from her!”

It’s not that Kris hasn’t always been very affectionate towards her daughters, but the directness of the praise in this particular instance led many fans to believe that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder may have planned a friendly hack of the account. of his mother.

I love my daughter Kim more! She is just the cutest and sweetest!

— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 26, 2022

About two hours after the posts were shared from Kris’s account, Kim took to her own Twitter to quote a tweet and reply to both.

To the first tweet, Kim replied, “Oh mom stop it! I’m blushing,” followed by blushing and winking emojis.

As for the second message, Kim replied, “You are so nice today mom! I didn’t even know you had Twitter, but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.”

Fans were quick to call out Kim for hacking her mother’s account.

Naturally, many fans saw Kim’s posts and called her out for posting loving messages about her on her mother’s account. “Why did you hack her account, Kimberly?” one user wrote, to which another replied: “Is taking someone’s phone considered hacking now?”

“LOL, Kim really said, ‘I’m going to hack Kris Jenner’s phone today,'” another who responded joked. The next user agreed, joking, “She really loves you that’s why she still gives you her phone to play with.”

Kylie Jenner even responded with a response: “Obviously hacked.”

I imagine myself at that moment pic.twitter.com/2Ze8BtruPU

– Estela 🌳 (@Stele__) April 27, 2022

On the same day the Twitter “hack” went down, Kim also shared a carousel of loving Easter pictures on Instagram. Included in the films is an image of Kris hugging her grandchildren, as well as several other photos of them enjoying the holidays together.

Just a few days before that, Kim posted a flashback image to her Instagram Story of herself with her mom and Khloé when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022.

Though Kim may be engaging in some funny post under her mother’s name on Twitter, it’s clear that it’s only indicative of how strong their bond is to this day.

