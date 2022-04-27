Depp-Heard Trial: Psychologist Testifies About Amber Heard’s Personality Disorders

Amber Heard seemed to physically react when the psychologist who reviewed her relationship with Johnny Depp testified that the actress has two personality disorders.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following the lawsuit the actor filed against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp alleges that the actress defamed him in an opinion piece published in December 2018. in Washington Post, entitled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Psychologist Shannon Curry took the stand Tuesday and said she met with Heard on “two different dates” to conduct her evaluation, December 10 and 17, 2021. She said they spent 12 hours together and that “the result of the Mrs. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Dr. Curry explained that Heard “externalizes guilt”, can “be superior”, be “judgmental” and have anger.

He added that there is a “desperate fear of abandonment” among people with borderline disorder and that the reaction to that is to try to keep the other person close, and that this behavior can become extreme.

Dr. Curry added that people with borderline disorder can appear charming and socially sophisticated, but they can also explode and be unaware of problems in their thinking.

They are very concerned with appearances, they can be stupid and have difficulty admitting their mistakes, which causes many problems in their close relationships.

Reactions may be violent or aggressive and may be abusive to their partner to physically prevent them from leaving.

They may also use the legal system to stop their partner from leaving them by threatening to file a restraining order or accusing them of having abused them.

Dr. Curry mentioned that people with borderline disorder can easily feel slighted and don’t try to control their emotions. They do anything to express their anger.

Describing histrionic personality disorder, Dr. Curry said it is about a need to be the center of attention, adding that people with histrionic personality disorder need to make up stories to put themselves at the center, either as the “victim” or as the “princess”.

The psychologist pointed out that there was evidence that Heard was “grossly” exaggerating the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and that there was no evidence to support that she actually has the condition.

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women speaking up,” she added.

Although Depp is not mentioned in the text, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. The actor is seeking compensation of “not less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp for damages and immunity from his charges.