Depp-Heard trial: Johnny Depp smirks when lawyer accuses him of being obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in court in Virginia when an attorney for Amber Heard suggested the actor is “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Depp filed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his ex-wife, alleging that the domestic violence article he wrote in 2018 for Washington Post implied that he was an abuser.

The actor appeared to hold back a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, assured the 11-person civil jury that “Johnny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk.”

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was listed as a possible witness by Heard, as was the actor from spider-man James Franco, Paul Bettany and Ellin Barkin.

During the 2020 defamation case between Heard and Depp, the actor’s lawyer claimed that Heard had an affair with Musk.

Her name came up in opening statements as Bredehoft explained her client’s charitable donations from her divorce settlement to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the ACLU, which Depp’s attorneys accused her of failing to make.

“On top of that, she was also dating Musk at the time, you will find that Mr. Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk,” she told the court, as Depp sat right behind her.

“She was dating him, so he donated $500,000 to both charities in her honor.

Johnny Depp walks into court at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) (AP)

Now she doesn’t claim that that’s part of the $7 million, but what happens is she makes her payments through 2018, Mr. Depp sues her on March 1, 2019, and she can’t afford to make those promises. that she has to defend herself. But she has every intention of continuing to make those payments. She will give them to you once she can afford them again.”

Heard also accused Depp of sexual assault during the trial. Bredehoft claimed that Depp sexually assaulted the actress using a bottle of liquor while she was unconscious from drinking too much alcohol.

Depp was visibly skeptical as Bredehoft made the accusations, shaking his head after the comments.

Amber Heard in court at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 12, 2022 (AP)

This is the first time Heard has made these accusations in public.

Depp’s lawyers also claimed that Heard fabricated domestic violence claims against him to further her own career.

Depp sued her for $50 million, saying she damaged his career when he made the accusations against her in Washington Posteven though he was not named.

Heard’s attorneys told the jury that the allegations against the actor are true, and that they are protected by the First Amendment.

Her attorney Ben Rottenborn told the court that Depp was trying to harm Heard’s life with his lawsuit.

“For years, all Mr. Depp has sought is to humiliate Amber, to persecute her, to ruin her career,” Rottenborn argued, calling Depp “an obsessed ex-husband determined to get revenge.”

The first witness in the trial was Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, who told the jury about their family life and how they grew up in Kentucky and Florida.

“Johnny and I were very close, having an older brother and sister, we were the youngest, we were together all the time, we played together, we played Batman and Robin. You will be embarrassed to say this, but we practiced karate kicks together, we were best friends, “he told the court.

“He was a shy, sweet boy, he had a very affectionate personality but he was also a bit of a clown, he liked to play pranks on us or try to scare us, he was a normal and happy boy.”

Christi Dembrowski, Depp’s sister (Youtube)

He described his parents as “complicated.”

“Our parents were two completely different personalities, our father was a kind, patient, caring and gentle man, our mother was the opposite, very tense and nervous, anxious and angry. Mom yelled at him, hit him, insulted him. Dad never reacted when Mom hit him or yelled at him. Basically, he let her scream and vent or hit him and that’s it. The way he dealt with my mom, he was always trying to keep the peace, he never wanted to get involved in anything, he would take a step back and try to take care of whatever she was mad about.”

Dembrowski recounted that she and her brother “were running and hiding” to “get away from it.”

And he said there was a similarity in the way his mother treated her husband and children.

“He gave us names, each one had their own series of special names. Mine was Violet, that’s my dad’s mom, and my mom hated my dad’s mom. she had some [nombres] for Johnny, his favorite was ‘one eye’, and he called it that because when he was little the doctors thought he was cross-eyed and put a patch on his good eye to strengthen the other. He did not respond in any negative way. They were a way of life, we got used to them. We accept everything.”

Depp’s sister revealed to the court that her mother got “physical” with the children.

“He would hit us, throw things at us, make us grab a stick from a tree and hit us with it. She had to be good and green, if she wasn’t good and green they broke, they didn’t break [si estaban verdes]. They don’t work the same way.”

He added that he saw how his mother hit Depp when she got mad at him.

“He was a normal little boy who, if he was in pain, he would cry most of the time, he just wanted to get away from her.”

Dembrowski mentioned that Depp never hit back at his mother when he was little or when he grew up.

“When he was older, even if she hit or threw things, he would never do the same, he would run away and leave the place.”

Depp’s sister said that she and the actor swore never to act like their mother. “We promised to do things differently,” she assured.