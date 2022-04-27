Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Salah
New seasonal appointment with the weighted top scorers of Premier League And Liga which aims to evaluate the weight of a goal according to its importance with respect to the result when it was scored. Anyone who is not aware of the mechanism for distributing the scores for each goal scored can find every explanation HERE.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo maintains the top of the Premier League weighted scorer with the 1-2 goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 away defeat to Arsenal which brings him 13.75 weighted goals. In second place it is slightly closer to the Portuguese reaching 12,438 Salah with a brace of 0.625 weighted goals in Liverpool-Manchester United 4-0 (his second and fourth goals). Always third Diogo Jota of Liverpool with 12.25.
This week, in which in addition to the normal day of the championship there were numerous recoveries of the matches postponed for covid during the season, they have improved Mané (marking 3-0 in Liverpool-Manchester United), Ward-Prowse (1.5-goal weighted brace that completed Southampton’s 0-2 to 2-2 comeback at Brighton and Hove Albion), Saka (4-2 final for the guests in Chelsea-Arsenal and 2-0 penalty in Arsenal-Manchester United) and Smith Rowe (Arsenal scored 2-1 against Chelsea).
Weekly new entries Mahrez (opened the scoring in Manchester City-Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0) e Foden (Goal of 2-0 in Manchester City-Brighton and Hove Albion).
LIGA
No change in the top eight positions in La Liga, which played his day in midweek rest on the Easter weekend except for the recovery of Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano.
He therefore remains in command Benzema of Real Madrid with 17,875 weighted goals, in second place de Tomas Espanyol with 14 and third Unal of Getafe with 13.25.
Compared to last week they are improving Morales (penalty of 1-1 of the hosts in Levante-Sevilla 2-3) e Danjuma (brace that decided Villarreal-Valencia 2-0 with the first goal scored from a penalty).
Weekly new entries Ra. Garcia (opened the scoring for the visitors in Cadiz-Athletic Bilbao 2-3), Asensio (Real Madrid 2-1 in a 3-1 away win against Osasuna), Aubameyang (decisive in Real Sociedad-Barcelona 0-1), A. Garcia (goalscorer in Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano 0-1) e Guardiola (scorer of the winning goal for the visitors in Espanyol-Rayo Vallecano 0-1).
Appointment next Wednesday with a new update of the Premier League, Liga and Champions League weighted scorers.