Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains the top of the Premier League weighted scorer with the 1-2 goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 away defeat to Arsenal which brings him 13.75 weighted goals. In second place it is slightly closer to the Portuguese reaching 12,438 Salah with a brace of 0.625 weighted goals in Liverpool-Manchester United 4-0 (his second and fourth goals). Always third Diogo Jota of Liverpool with 12.25.

This week, in which in addition to the normal day of the championship there were numerous recoveries of the matches postponed for covid during the season, they have improved Mané (marking 3-0 in Liverpool-Manchester United), Ward-Prowse (1.5-goal weighted brace that completed Southampton’s 0-2 to 2-2 comeback at Brighton and Hove Albion), Saka (4-2 final for the guests in Chelsea-Arsenal and 2-0 penalty in Arsenal-Manchester United) and Smith Rowe (Arsenal scored 2-1 against Chelsea).

Weekly new entries Mahrez (opened the scoring in Manchester City-Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0) e Foden (Goal of 2-0 in Manchester City-Brighton and Hove Albion).

