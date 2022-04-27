Cristiano Ronaldo is back, the hit of the summer

The negotiation is well underway: Cristiano Ronaldo is about to return. The top club is hard at work for this summer’s heist, the Portuguese champion is ready to pack his bags and leave Manchester at the end of this season

The second experience of the number 7 in England is about to end after just one year. On a sporting level it was anything but unforgettable. Now for him, however, the roads that lead to the great return are opening up. In reality he has been talking about it for quite some time, but at this moment the first confirmations arrive on the matter: the attacker is about to return to play in the team in which he has exalted himself scoring volleys of goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodbye Manchester: we are working on the great comeback

Like a bolt from the blue. Cristiano Ronaldo, after not even a season, he is ready to leave Manchester. For the second time in his life. Although this year he is aware that both he and the team have not done enough at all. The risk of not qualifying in Europe is very high. Until now i ‘Red Devils‘are in sixth place in the standings, which is to say qualification for the next edition of the Conference League. He is not even so sure as West Ham are only two points away and there are only four matches left at the end of the championship. Difficult to place in the top four (Champions League).

Almost impossible for the fifth where Antonio Conte’s Tottenham is located. So far he has made 35 appearances (including Premier League, Champions and FA Cu) scoring 22 goals and providing 3 assists to his teammates. Certainly important numbers for the 37-year-old who, however, were not enough to take home a trophy. Now, however, a resounding farewell to United and above all to England is expected.

Ronaldo, all done for the great return: the club ready to welcome him

The coach wants it at all costs. So much so that on more than one occasion the player has confirmed that he has found himself very well with his manager and has not ruled out the possibility of returning to work with him in the future. This wish of him is ready to come true seeing as Carlo Ancelotti is preparing his big return to the real Madrid. A good part of the fans have never forgotten him. Although the identity card speaks clearly, the Portuguese is confirming that he still makes a difference with his important numbers.