Crescent bag, 20 shoulder bags Spring 2022

P. anoint to the Moon. The trend of the moment in terms of accessories is inspired by astronomy: on the catwalk, on the streets and on Instagram, the protagonist in 2022 is the crescent bag – in English, half moon bag. The essential feature, the half-circle shape that It Bag fans have known, at least since the days of Jackie Kennedywith the name of hobo. And what for the Spring Summer 2022 it takes on even more… spatial lines.

Growing among the 2022 bag trends

+ 118%: this is the data recorded in Google searches for half moon bags, reported by Stylight Insights. A boom of clicks that demonstrates the lucky period of the half-moon bag, a style that far surpasses the other protagonists of the moment among the medium capacity bags, including top case and bucket. From the mythical Jackie from Gucci from 1961, he has come a long way: the characteristic shoulder model differs thanks to carefully studied details.

First of all, the curved and rather stiff silhouettewhich keeps its shape even when worn by hand, to attract the attentive eye of modern trendsetters who have already chosen it as their favorite bag, from Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian. Secondly, the captivating colors and prints of the skin; finally the handle, rounded off properly to underline the concept.

The half-moon bags to aim for in Spring 2022

The luckiest hobo bags of the moment: the Ava from Celinevery popular among the daily models, especially in the logo version Triomphe. Followed on the catwalk by the signed half-moon bags Fendifrom the Fendigraphy that stands on itself thanks to the lower logo in metal rounded at the Cookies the nineties. Burberry opt for the minimal Olympia, Christian Dior bet on (positive) Vibe, the new It Bag of the season. And if the The Cagole from Balenciaga is already on everyone’s arm, the The Fermoir from Saint Laurent with the central buckle it prepares to conquer the shoulder blades of the It Girl.

To lead the trend for at least two seasons, niche brands such as Cover And Staudthe first with the crescent bag Swipe (in 2022 also presented in the version with metal handle) and the second with the now legendary Moon bag (with new raffia proposals perfect for the summer). The timeless crescent bag to bet on in 2022, which not surprisingly responds to the name of Half Moon? The one signed The Row, in the classic black or white. Equally iconic version, but cheaper: Furla Spring.

How to combine the half moon bag with style

Eyes on the shoulder. To wear the half-moon bag in style, the secret is to turn it on by contrast. In bright colors, she looks perfect on the little black dress; in neutral nuances, she lends herself to sophisticated ton sur ton combinations, preferred by stylists. And she turns into aglamor ally especially during the dayto the detriment of the nocturnal-inspired name.

The models to focus on in the evening: those with metal chain details, signed Givenchy or Stella McCartney. A trend that tends to repeat itself, just like the lunar cycle: and in fact it will also shine in the Autumn Winter 2022/2023. Advice? Start aligning…

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED