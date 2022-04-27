Crescent bag, 20 shoulder bags Spring 2022
Growing among the 2022 bag trends
First of all, the curved and rather stiff silhouettewhich keeps its shape even when worn by hand, to attract the attentive eye of modern trendsetters who have already chosen it as their favorite bag, from Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian. Secondly, the captivating colors and prints of the skin; finally the handle, rounded off properly to underline the concept.
The half-moon bags to aim for in Spring 2022
The luckiest hobo bags of the moment: the Ava from Celinevery popular among the daily models, especially in the logo version Triomphe. Followed on the catwalk by the signed half-moon bags Fendifrom the Fendigraphy that stands on itself thanks to the lower logo in metal rounded at the Cookies the nineties. Burberry opt for the minimal Olympia, Christian Dior bet on (positive) Vibe, the new It Bag of the season. And if the The Cagole from Balenciaga is already on everyone’s arm, the The Fermoir from Saint Laurent with the central buckle it prepares to conquer the shoulder blades of the It Girl.
How to combine the half moon bag with style
