Correction of April 26 in Fortnite: changes and news

The April 26, 2022, Fortnite He received a correction either hotfix what added new content to the game. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news added this day to the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fortnite: the war in Creamy Crossing ends, and a new one begins in Hot Reels

The previous one War zone in Canyon Condowhich began last Tuesday, April 19, 2022, has concluded with the victory of the Sevenwho have taken over the area, and have established new Donation Booths To generate Armored Battle Buses and Turrets.

The IO airship that was flying over the area has been destroyed and crashed southeast of this named location on the map:

The IO Blimp flying over Creamy Crossing has been shot down southeast of the area

The Seven continue their efforts to rid the island of the Imagined Order’s control and tyranny, and the next Warzone is Hot Reels:

The current War Zone is Hot Reels

the unfriendly character Sabertooth has been relocated to this area of ​​the map:

We face Saber Tooth

Weapons and items coming back from the camera

Official art of the Light Machine Gun

The light machine guns they return from the camera after this hotfix. They are found randomly on the ground, in chests, and/or in supply drops..

All Light Machine Guns of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3

New Vote: Boogie Bomb vs. Portable Rift

From 04/26/2022, and until one of the two objects is 100% funded, a new funding battle has started at the Donation Stations all over the island: Boogie Bombs vs. Portable Rifts. We will have to choose if we want one or another object to be included in the game by paying with gold bars.

Other changes and news

Hot Reels won’t take any hits in competitive queues, but Sabretooth will relocate anyway.

The LMG is not included in competitive queues, but is included in the evaluation period.

The winner of the vote between the Portable Rift and the Boogie Bomb will not immediately return from the vault in competitive queues when 100% funded, but instead will go through a pre-judging period.

Removed the repair torch from competitive queues.

This is a minor content update for Fortnite; It’s not a patch, so you don’t have to download anything. It is content that is added to the game without further ado, and all you have to do is log in to enjoy it. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you all the secrets of the game.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration