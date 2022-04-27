CinemaCon 2022: Warner Bros. dazzles with new trailers for Black Adam, Wonka, Elvis and The Flash

This Tuesday at Cinemacon, Warner Bros. shared some exclusive glimpses with theater owners attending this year’s event, including a sneak peek of Black Adam, The Flash, wonkashazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Salem’s Lot Y Don’t Worry Darling. Additionally, the event was attended by Matt Reeves, Olivia Wilde, James Wan, Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi and more, whose appearances proved to be an exciting rallying cry for the future of the film industry.

Warners focused on Elvis for a large part of the show, spending time in an extensive question-and-answer session with Baz Luhrmann, the film’s director, and its star, Austin Butler. Luhrmann was greeted on stage by host Aisha Tyler for an overview of the film, during which she was asked why he was addressing the story of the American icon. The filmmaker said the following:

I love biographical films, this is not really a biographical film. It really is about America in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. At the center of the culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, was Elvis Presley.

Austin Butler plays the King of Rock ‘n Roll and Tom Hanks also stars in the film as Colonel Tom Parker. Luhrmann confirmed that his film features classics and the Elvis story translated for a younger generation. Butler was asked about his response to being cast as Presley, as well as the process of preparing him to play him and sing his classic hits. The actor responded as follows:

The main thing I set out to find was his humanity. He is one of those individuals who has been elevated to such an iconic status that he is almost superhuman.

During the event, an exclusive preview of Wonka was also presented, where Timothee Chalamet was seen making his debut singing some melodies as the young chocolatier. Wonka is slated for release on December 15, 2023, is directed by Paul King, and in addition to Chalamet, the cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman.

