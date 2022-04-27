CinemaCon 2022 | Avatar 2: Teaser Trailer Reveals Official Movie Title

It’s been 13 years since the premiere of Avatar – 83% of James Cameron, one of the highest grossing films of the seventh art. This 20th Century Fox film surprised the world with a fascinating story and an incomparable visual proposal full of special effects. The long-awaited sequel to Avatar It finally arrives this year and it is not only one of the most anticipated films of 2022, but of the entire decade. It features Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang in the lead cast.

the premiere of Avatar 2 It is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and promises to once again revolutionize the industry and the ways of making science fiction and fantasy films. Although James Cameron has reserved the details of this continuation, during an interview with Entertainment Weekend, the director announced that it will be a family story that follows Jake and Neytiri in their factea as parents. In recent years, the director has dedicated himself to working on the scripts for this franchise, for which four more films have already been announced and will be released between 2022 and 2028.

After 13 years of waiting, doubts about Avatar 2 little by little they begin to dissipate and finally from the Disney panel at CinemaCon 2022 comes the most recent update of what we can undoubtedly consider one of the most anticipated sequels of all time. According to different media, it is reported that Avatar: The Way of Water It is the title with which this new entry in the James Cameron franchise will hit theaters, which, so far, has another 3 confirmed installments in development. Furthermore, the producer Jon Landauexclusively showed the first teaser trailer that will probably be released to the general public very soon.

The official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water is as follows:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that haunt them, the lengths they go to keep except, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and will star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

As the title of the film suggests, water will be a main theme of the sequel, something we have known since 2017, when Cameron declared that: “water will have a huge importance in the plot of Avatar 2 and 3”. Fueling the fire of expectations, actress Zoe Saldana claimed to have seen 20 minutes of this new installment just before the end of last year, being moved to tears and assuring that: “you really have to prepare to see it, it’s going to be a adventure that the public will not forget.” Avatar: The Way of Water does not yet have a release date.

