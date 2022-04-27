Chris Rock’s Brother Threatens Will Smith; What did he say about the slap at the 2022 Oscars? – The Sun of Mexico

Although Chris Rock has tried to keep a low profile after Will Smith’s slap in the face at the Oscars his brother Tony Rock did not want to remain silent and launched strong statements against the actor.

It was during his presentation in a comedy show, where Rock’s brother made derogatory comments not only about Smith but also about his wife Jada Pinkett.

“Are you going to beat up my motherfuckin’ brother because your bitch gave you the sideways look? If you walk this far, you ain’t nominated for shit but these motherfuckin’ hands! Oh, let’s bust the rest of the year, every time you see me do a show, pop!”

In addition, the comedian has made it clear that he does not accept an apology from Will Smith, has been responding to various tweets, someone asked him directly if he accepted the pardon offered by the Oscar winner, to which he responded with a resounding “Do not”.

Will Smith’s apology

On March 28, Will Smith apologized to the Hollywood Academy and comedian Chris Rock. for slapping him during the gala minutes before winning the award for Best Actor.

“My behavior at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of place and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The protagonist of “King Richard” also apologized the producers of the gala, the attendees and the spectators from all over the world.

“I would like to apologize to the Williams family and the ‘King Richard’ family. I am deeply sorry that my behavior has tainted what has been a wonderful journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.” concluded.

Will’s slap at the Oscars 2022

At the gala, Rock took the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for Best Documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved headwho has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie.

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband got up from his seat and went onstage to slap Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” Smith yelled at him to the general bewilderment. That phrase was censored in the televised broadcast for the United States but was perfectly heard in other parts of the world.

