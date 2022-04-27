“Chris Pratt will never be replaced as Star-Lord …”: director of Guardians of the Galaxy defends the actor after a petition circulating on social networks

In recent times, the presence of actor Chris Pratt has been announced in different projects such as the Super Mario movie, and a new version of Garfield. In addition, his participation in the role of Star-Lord within the Marvel universe has been confirmed, specifically in the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

This has caused a divided reaction from fans, between those who want to see him in his role as the leader of the guardians, and those who ask that he be replaced by another actor. This due to a series of controversies that have surrounded his personal life in recent times.

The controversy escalated over the weekend when a user on Twitter asked that Marvel replace Pratt with actor Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) in Guardians of the Galaxy. volume 3. “Marvel. Listen to me. Just replace it,” was the tweet that quickly went viral and got a response from the film’s director himself, James Gunn.

“Why? For your fabricated and extremely false accusations about him? Because of something someone told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt will never be replaced as Star-Lord, and if he ever does, we’d all go with him,” the director replied from his Twitter account.

The accusations they refer to are related to Pratt’s membership in the Hillsong Church, which would have practices that go against the LGBTQI+ community. Precisely this came to the surface by another user on Twitter, who summoned the director about the actor’s beliefs.

But Gunn responded again, clarifying that the actor belongs to a different church and not Hillsong. “It is not part. I know the church he currently attends. Do you know which one? If the answer is no, but you heard from someone, who heard from someone who goes to that church and decided okay, I’m going to believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity.

On the other hand, the user who started this controversy has referred to it, clarifying that his comparison was only born because he saw the movie moon fall where Patrick Wilson participates, and it seemed to him that it would be a much more successful option for the character of Star-Lord instead of Pratt, but that his comment has nothing to do with the private life of the actor.