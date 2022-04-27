Chris Hemsworth’s arms reach a new level in his latest photo

Chris Hemsworth He has already said goodbye to the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ but for that reason he has not lowered his guard when it comes to high-intensity training. After spending a very familiar Halloween, with a costume party included, the well-known actor who is Thor in the MCU has published a photo in which it is evident that his arms are stronger than ever.

“Breaking my way through jet lag thanks to @centrfitcon with some high intensity training,” she writes alongside the photo. In the publication he mentions Centr, his app to exercise over the Internet.

The comments have not been long in coming and there are not a few who hallucinate with the very strong arms that Chris wears in the image. Does the Australian actor have no limit? Will his muscles continue to increase?

A family-friendly Halloween

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have once again surprised with their Halloween costumes. Unlike other years, this time the marriage has not chosen matching costumes. The Spanish actress opted for a zombie nurse costume, all covered in fake blood, and stunning pale makeup. On her side, Chris Hemsworth wore a surprising costume of “Demogorgon”, the Alien that appears in the series of ‘Stranger Things’.

The three children of the marriage, India Rose, Tristán and Sasha also attended the party and dressed up. They have all grown tremendously and are almost unrecognizable in their costumes. India Rose decided to follow the theme of her mother, characterizing herself as a zombie doctor. The little brothers went with a one-piece jumpsuit that covered their green faces, disguised as nothing more or less than the Covid-19 virus. All of them enjoyed the company of the other friends, playing and scaring the rest.

