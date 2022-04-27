Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​Debuts in China with 185-hp 1.5L Turbo Engine

Now yes, a Chevrolet “RS” that goes beyond the ‘sports look’. The new Tracker RS ​​is much more powerful and capable than the conventional model.

GM presented in China an unprecedented version of its flagship SUV: the Chevrolet Tracker, whose current generation was born in 2019 and arrived in our country a year later, imported from Brazil. Without further ado, the new model is Tracker RSa version that adopts the sporty style and black decorations typical of the brand’s models with that badge… but it doesn’t stop there.

Unlike conventional Trackers, which come to Colombia with a 1.2-liter Turbo engine, 132 hp and 190 Nm, the variant that debuts today in the Asian giant incorporates a 1.5-liter turbo, with 184 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. joins one cvt automatic gearbox, with front wheel drive.

In this case, the brand declares a acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, delivering a much more fun and performance driving. In contrast, the Tracker that we know in our country goes from 0 to 100 km / in about 10.9 seconds. A noticeable difference.

Chevrolet Tracker RS: much more than design

This mechanical configuration, without a doubt, would attract a lot of buyers to this vehicle. But as we said, the Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​also carry design details that characterize all the models of the brand with that emblem.

Among them are the black front grill with large interlocking grilles instead of horizontal ones, gloss black inserts for the bumpers and 17-inch two-tone wheels. The interior hasn’t been shown yet, but there should be black upholstery with red accents, and higher quality materials.

This is how the successful Tracker, which today is one of the best-selling SUVs in Colombia and Latin America, joins Chevrolet’s “RS” range. With the black bowtie badge we already have the Blazer and Traverse, waiting for the Equinox RS whose premiere has already been announced in our country.

On April 29, the Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​will be fully presented for China, and it will be at that time when more data will be known. However, the change in its powertrain allows us to have a clear vision of what we can expect in this interesting subcompact SUV.

Will you come to Colombia and Latin America? Too early to tell, but it could happen.

