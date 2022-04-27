Check Out The First Look At Margot Robbie As Barbie! — We are not nerds

Approximate reading time: two minutes

In the middle of CinemaCon, Warner Bros. revealed the first image of Margot Robbie as Barbie, a film in which she is the protagonist and producer.

Check out the first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie!

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids.s,” Margot Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

The project’s cast includes: America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick,…Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

Barbie is one of the most important franchises in the world and they wanted to develop live-action since 2016, hand in hand with Amy Schumeras a protagonist, however, this project did not see the light, after this Anne Hathaway took the role, but again, after his delay in 2020, robby was the one who was confirmed as the new protagonist.

The Barbie movie is expected to arrive in June 2023, it will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script by Gerwig and Noah, this would be the second joint project between Warner and Mattel, being Hot Wheels the second.

As an extra fact, after the announcement of its release date, the Internet realized that it would share the screen with Oppenheimer, creating a wave of memes in seconds:

