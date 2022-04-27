Camila Cabello told what it was like to cross the border to the United States with her family: “We left my father”

The success that many Latinos achieved in the United States was not an easy task. Many of them have a path marked by complex family experiences. The case of Camila Cabello is no different. The singer migrated to the country from a very young age with her mother through the border crossing from Mexico, a route widely marked with endless dangers. “We had to leave my father behind”revealed the young woman.

Camila was born into a humble Cuban family on March 3, 1997 and, like many other immigrants, the opportunity cost of arriving in the United States meant leaving behind many memories of her childhood. Recently, featured in the Carpool Karaoke segment of the show The Late Late Show with James Cordenwho at the age of just seven crossed the border hand in hand with his mother, Sinuhé Estrabao, in search of a new life.

Camila Cabello was with James Corden at Carpool Karaoke (Credit: Instagram/@latelateshow)

“My mom crossed the Mexican border with me when I was seven. We had to leave my dad behind. She only had a few clothes in a backpack, basically no money, and she didn’t speak English,” the singer recalled. Likewise, she recognized that now as an adult she realizes how difficult it must have been for her parents to make that decision, and highlighted the courage involved in arriving in a new country without knowing anyone and with little amount of dollars in the hand.

Camila Cabello crossed the border with her mother when she was just seven years old (Credit: Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Although Camila was born in Cuba, at the age of five she moved to Mexico, home country of his father, Alejandro Cabello. The time they lived there was not long, since two years later they would begin the journey towards a future full of opportunities. That was how they crossed the border and accepted the wet feet, dry feet policy, a United States government policy that allowed Cuban immigration into the country under certain conditions. That legislation was in force until the administration of Barack Obama in 2017.

Camila Cabello and her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao (Credit: Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Although they crossed alone, they were later joined by Alexander, who found it even more difficult to cross the border. “My dad literally swam across the river”, expressed the interpreter of “Bam Bam”. In this sense, she stated that before starting the migration process, her family told her that they would go to Disney World, so she decided that she would only take a diary and a toy with her.

Camila Cabello revealed to James Corden why she signed up for The X Factor

This is not the first time that Camila has expressed herself about how hard it is to migrate to the United States. She previously, she did it during an interview for the magazine latin popsugarand where he stated: “Our dreams were bigger than our fear”.

Back in James’s Carpool Karaoke interview, the singer revealed that the reason for which signed up for The X Factor it was his devotion to Harry Styles. “This is really embarrassing and I’m only going to say it once because it’s been ten years and I was a kid back then. The real reason I decided to perform at The X Factor It was because I dreamed of meeting Harry and marrying him,” she said with a laugh. Corden.