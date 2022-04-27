Camila Cabello: The singer reveals her secret to generate collagen NATURALLY

Being one of the greatest representatives of pop worldwide, Camila Hair reveals its secret for young women to start generating collagen and avoid early wrinkles.

And it is that vanity is a clear flag that everyone has waved at some point, since aging is something that everyone fears, but there are some secrets.

Related news

Proof of this is the porcelain skin that the Cuban boasts through her social networks Camila Hairwho does not stop sharing with his more than 61 million followers on Instagram your best pictures.

And it is that the singer and some users are very aware that skin care is essential, especially when with the arrival of the years the skin begins to lose properties and nutrients.

One of the proteins that the skin needs most to look firm, smooth and shiny, adding a little youth and freshness, is collagen, and Camila Cabello has revealed her secret.

It should be noted that some experts point out that after the age of 25, the production of collagen diminishes, giving way to the dreaded wrinkles, sun spots and more blemishes.

But the singer wants to make a somewhat more personal gift to her followers, and it is her personal recipe to generate collagen naturally.

What is a fact is that her beauty and talent have taken her to the top of her professional career, since she has not stopped in the last year, despite her scandalous separation from Shawn Mendez.

The star wears a porcelain skin. Photo: IG / camila_cabello

However, she has found a faithful ally that does not give her the opportunity to get depressed: work, since her songs continue to lead the most important playlists in the world.

Camila Cabello and her secret to natural collagen

Although many celebrities have their own secrets for the care of their porcelain skin, Camila Cabello is one of those who shares this with the vogue magazine to prevent stains and wrinkles.

It is a secret that is much more accessible than everyone imagines and it is about the egg whitesince it has many properties and benefits for the skin, making it the ideal ingredient for hair.

The star is not afraid to share her beauty secrets. Photo: IG / camila_cabello

And it is that egg white helps to:

remove wrinkles

moisturize the skin

Improve skin texture

Reduce eye bags

remove impurities

Reduce facial sagging

Lift droopy eyelids

fade stains

How does Camila Cabello use it?

And it is that the also actress and ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes applies egg white every night and lets it act until the product has completely dried.

Then wash your skin with cold water and voila, it is a routine that will begin to have a clear effect as the days go by, and you must accompany it with a good diet and drink plain water.

It is a product that is at your fingertips. Photo: IG / camila_cabello

GBR.