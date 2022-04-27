Camila Cabello is the new image of the fragrance “Bombshell” by Victoria’s Secret

No advertising campaign had been so important for the singer Camila Hair like the fragrance Bombshell -one of the most popular of the renowned lingerie brand El Secreto de Victoria– because it has allowed her to send her followers one of the most important messages that she is still learning: accept and celebrate herself in all its forms.

“For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate it every day. I am excited to join Victoria’s Secret to celebrate the Bombshell that exists in every woman,” Cabello told the magazine. Harper’s Bazaar. The collaboration between the famous star and the company is a milestone in the history of Victoria’s Secret because it marks the first bilingual campaign in which an artist speaks both English and Spanish in the ads to give some of the prominence to Camila’s Mexican-Cuban roots.

“This campaign is very special to me. My Mexican-Cuban heritage is at the core of who I am and it’s something I really came back to with my album. Family; I reconnected with everything and everyone I love. To be able to feel proud and confident to be myself in this campaign, and to have it celebrated in this way and on this scale, is incredible.”

Cabello is the latest celebrity to partner with Victoria’s Secret since she took a radical turn on her concept., canceling its traditional parade full of “angels” -as some of its models were known- to break with the rigid canons of beauty to which it had adhered until then. “I think there was a natural synergy between my journey as an artist and as a person, and the journey that Victoria’s Secret has taken to support women and their authenticity,” the singer opined.

Camila herself continues to work every day to learn to love her body, “with cellulite and stretch marks included”, but sometimes she still feels insecure when she knows that the paparazzi will photograph her in a bikini and he can’t help but clench his stomach or obsess over offering his best angles.

