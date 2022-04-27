Camila Cabello Headlines Victoria’s Secret’s First Bilingual Campaign

New York(Notistarz).- As a model and businesswoman, the Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Hairpartnered with the company Victory‘s Secret to be the new image of its fragrance “Bombshell”, in the first campaign brand bilingual.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter with countless charting songs leads the campaign which is about embracing who and what you are and furthers the brand’s commitment to celebrate and uplift all women by reinforcing that there is a sensational and impactful woman in everyone.

“For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day,” she said. Hair it’s a statement.

In the first campaign bilingual of the brand, captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, Hair she shows off her energy as a sensational woman with a lot of vitality and authenticity – a perfect embodiment of the bold and confident scent of the fragrance.

“In the set, Camila it reflects an all-day presence that didn’t need to be directed: her vitality and confidence shone organically. It was a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance to life and campaign“, said Raúl Martínez, creative director of the brand.

The fragrance is a timeless mix of freshly cut peonies and exotic fruits. Citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit start the fragrance off with a glow. The heart of the fragrance blooms with the characteristic Shangri-la Peony from Tibet and the sweet and creamy Vanilla Orchid from Madagascar, creating a fruity-floral blend.

To further celebrate the collection of these fragrances, the brand will present “The Bombshell Gardens”, an immersive and sensory experience in the city of New York from Tuesday May 3 to Monday May 9.