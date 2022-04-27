BTS: J-Hope and Billie Eilish excite their fans with interaction on Instagram | Collab, collaboration, ARMY, Kpop | Asian culture

A new interaction of BTS with international celebrities. Billie Eilish delighted ARMY with a post on Instagram about J-Hope and now fans of the K-pop group are asking for a musical collaboration between the artists.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS: Jimin’s apartment was seized for debts and BIGHIT takes the blame

J-Hope and Billie Eilish on Instagram

On April 26, Billie Eilish surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing images of a post from her account. J Hope through their stories. “Come on!” the singer wrote, referring to the four photos of the K-pop idol, whom she had the opportunity to meet with the other members of BTS at the 2019 Variety Hit Makers event.

Billie Eilish’s Instagram story with J-Hope from BTS. Photo: Instagram capture

Billie Eilish’s Instagram story with J-Hope from BTS. Photo: Instagram capture

Billie Eilish’s Instagram story with J-Hope from BTS. Photo: Instagram capture

Billie Eilish’s Instagram story with J-Hope from BTS. Photo: Instagram capture

Hours earlier, J-Hope from BTS had published eight photos of him on Instagram in which he tagged Billie Eilish and Nike, since the look he wore in the images belongs to the singer’s collection with the clothing and footwear brand.

Post by J-Hope of BTS on Instagram and tag by Billie Eilish and Nike. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: ‘BTS Island In the SEOM’ on Android and iOS: How to sign up for Bangtan’s new game

BTS: collaboration with Billie Eilish?

BTS fans celebrated J-Hope’s interaction with Billie Eilish and there were some who expressed their desire for a collaboration between the two artists through social networks.

ARMY reaction to the possibility of a musical collaboration between BTS and Billie Eilish. Photo: capture Twitter

Although BIGHIT has not confirmed a musical collaboration between BTS and Billie Eilish, ARMY hopes for a song between the artists, since Bangtan’s comeback and new album was announced for June, the month in which the South Korean septet fulfills its ninth anniversary.

J-Hope: Official Instagram

BTS rapper Jung Hoseok, known worldwide as J-Hope, is found on Instagram as @uarmyhope. Since the seven idols joined the social network at the end of 2021, ‘Hobi’ has been one of the most active members.