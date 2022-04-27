BTS Could Be Machine Gun Kelly’s Wedding Gift To Megan Fox – Movie News

ARMY attention! Machine Gun Kelly is already planning her wedding to Megan Fox and her special guests include BTS. And if that wasn’t enough, the rapper revealed that he plans to have the boy band sing at his party.

Every ARMY is used to hearing about the constant sold outs that the Bangtan Boys achieve in a matter of hours anywhere in the world. This was reflected when buying tickets for BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, exclusive Cinépolis concert. However, the famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly plans to hire them to sing at his wedding with Megan Fox, will he succeed?

At first it might sound like a crazy idea, why would one of the most successful boy-bands in the world agree to animate a party? A valid question, but we should mention that Gun Kelly and BTS know each other and even get along, which is why there’s a slim chance of this happening.At least that’s what the famous singer thinks.

In July 2020, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox and sure enough, she accepted.



He mentioned this during his participation in the program of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Mondaywhere he participated in a round of questions with various topics, this is how the idea arose about which band he would like to have at his wedding: “Which boy-band am I going to know more songs about? Without a doubt, NSYNC. But, which boy-band do I surprisingly know so much information about? BTS”.

Emma Stone and other celebrities who have declared themselves part of the BTS ARMY

But it is not only about knowing by heart all the possible trivia about BTS and this is what Machine Gun Kelly knows, that is why he said that Some time ago he met the K-pop group during a Billboard awards and they created a good connectionWell, they hit it off, so much so that he would use his past to convince them to show up at his wedding.



Getty Images Will Machine Gun Kelly manage to convince BTS to perform at her wedding?



I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were very happy to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to perform.

It may just be one of the many plans that Machine Gun Kelly would like to carry out, but anything could be possible, even among music celebrities. Meanwhile, this aroused the surprise of both the ARMY and Kelly’s followers. Would you really like this private concert to take place?