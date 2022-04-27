“BRZRKR 1/12”, Keanu Reeves at the helm.

General Script He drew Characters History Edition highly recommended Brutal beginning of a very promising series that, despite being made based on topics, knows how to make an impact. User Rating Be the first one!

BOOM! Studios is one of the independent labels that stands out the most in the panorama of American comics today. It has been overtaking other publishers by creating new and solid franchises endorsed by some of the best artists in the sector. The example could well be this series that premieres in our country, BRZRKRand whose number 1 managed to sell more than 600,000 copies in its country of origin, surpassing the consolidated series of the big publishers.

Of course, the BRZRKR promotion is very promising and pulls on an icon of current action cinema: Keanu Reeves. Imagine that he is a scriptwriter for the series and not, as happens on many occasions, an advertising claim that only puts the name. What’s up, here Mr. John Week writes. But to do things well, it is not enough not to mislead the readers and, although he is indeed in charge of the script, is always supervised by a professional from the world of comics, in this case Matt Kindt, one of the screenwriters of the moment. And you can see it.

To finish off the play An impressive artistic team has been sought: Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree. The first, an outstanding cartoonist for Marvel and DC where he has worked on series such as JLA, Captain America or several mutant collections. The second is a young illustrator and colorist, very seasoned in the world of independent comics where he has become a colorist on none other than Robert Kirkman’s Invincible. And with this team nothing could go wrong.

BRZRKR can be read as “berserker”, those legendary warriors of ancient times who were killing machines… So the title already leaves little doubt about what we are going to find.

The protagonist of this 12-issue series is an immortal being, at least in appearance, who works as a mercenary for special forces. A true beast in combat capable of facing an entire army… and winning. But although he seems immortal, he is not invulnerable. In this first staple, the authors offer us a contact with the protagonist, through the assault that he carries out on a hostile country and its governmental and military headquarters in search of a president. But something goes wrong…

Little more can we reveal about these 64 pages of adrenaline and radical action. The protagonist, that killing machine, is a carbon copy of Keanu Reeves himself (obviously, looking for the possible translation of him to the audio visual, so the leading actor would be chosen beforehand). The first bars of the series show the tone that it is going to have and that it lends itself to the most out-of-date action and frenzy. Punches that break jaws and send teeth and pieces of bone flying, point-blank shots that reveal holes and hanging and bloody viscera… come on, the most extreme gore at the service of visual spectacle. And, in the background, a story that promises and that sinks into the most distant historical antiquity.

It is very intelligent to supervise the literary labors of Mr. Reeves who, after all, is an actor. This is achieved by avoiding those cold and strange dialogues that sometimes sneak in when the person in charge of the work is not too experienced in the task of writing comics. And the rough and violent drawing fits like a glove with the tone of the story being told. Accompanied by the warm colors for the combats and cold ones for the “laboratory scenes”, they form a really competent whole for a story that, although it does not enjoy extreme originality, is tremendously interesting and fun to read.

The edition deserves a separate comment. Of course, Planeta Cómic will collect all twelve staples in a single volume, within… many months (the series has not yet ended in the US), but the fact of enjoying it as a staple is very satisfying. Especially this type of staple, because in addition to containing more comic pages than a normal edition, it is complemented by interesting additions. Like an interview with the authors (Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt and Ron Garney), all the alternative covers… and on a national level, a chronicle by David Hernando, editorial director of Planeta Cómic, where he reviews 40 years of Comics Forum. Because this series arrives right in the middle of the commemoration and is distinguished by being the first staple of a new stage in which the mythical Forum logo once again appears on the cover.

Impressive first number of a series that will give us spectacular moments. BRZRKR is going to give a lot to talk about. From its recently published number 1, its full potential can be seen coming.