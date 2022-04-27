Britney Spears launches a strong threat to her family while setting up the Christmas tree

Christmas has come to the house of Britney Spears. With more than two months in advance, the singer has already set up the tree in her living room and has begun with the typical decoration of these celebrations. However, she has not missed an opportunity to explain how she feels now that she is a free person and to issue a strong threat to her family, whom she could unseat in a television interview.

With a picture of her living room that exudes a Christmas atmosphere, the singer has written extensively on her Instagram profile, something that has been common since she gained strength to confront her father with the intention of freeing herself from his guardianship.





“I’m going to be honest and say that I’ve waited so long to be free from this situation…and now that it’s here I’m scared I’m going to make a mistake. For many years I have been told that if I was successful with things, they might end… but never like this. I have worked very hard for now that it is here and the end is approaching, I feel very happy but at the same time there are many that scare me, ”says Britney Spears before the new situation that she faces.

“As I said, I’m scared of doing something wrong… so I’m not going to post as many things as I have until now,” she comments as a warning to her fans, suggesting the warning given to her by Brian Littrell, a member of the Backstreet Boys, a while ago.

Britney Spears has regained her freedom and is starting to experience things as basic as driving her own car. “I started by knowing what it is like to take your car keys four months ago, something I hadn’t done for 13 years,” he is proud before writing that “I haven’t done anything to deserve the treatment I’ve received for the last 13 years.” years”.

“I am disgusted with the system and wish I could live in another country. I’m celebrating Christmas a little early this year…why not? I think any reason to find more joy in life is a good reason and I think it’s no secret what I’ve been through in the past so maybe start doing things a little differently from now on.” singer.





But the strong point of the post comes almost at the end when Britney Spears launches a harsh and forceful message to her relatives. “May God have mercy on the soul of my relatives if one day I decide to grant an interview”, she has launched as a warning on her Instagram account.