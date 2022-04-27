Brad Pitt assured that Angelina Jolie only wants custody of her children to never see him again – Metro Ecuador

The separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie It seems to have been a before and after within the topic of separations in world entertainment. What seemed to be one of the most stable couples in the entire industry ended up falling apart amid accusations of all kinds and now Brad assures that Angelina’s fight for custody is more for personal interests.

Separations are difficult for everyone, but for children they can be particularly hard, especially when you have as many as Angelina and Brad, so since they announced their divorce, the custody issue is very complicated and according to the actor, his ex would be trying to deprive him of the right to continue seeing his children.

Brad Pitt claims that Angelina intends not to let him see his children anymore by holding the custody fight

The medium US Weekly would have spoken with a source close to the actor who assured that Brad thinks that Angelina “will never accept joint custody and will waste time until the children are 18 years old.” Leaving him with little hope of continuing to actively breed.

According to the source, the “Moneyball” actor believes that Angelina is doing everything possible so that her children “do not want to have anything to do with him” after coming of age, but allegedly nothing has been able to stop Brad from continuing in the fight.

After Angelina alleged problems of alcoholism and violence by the Oscar winner, she has managed to retain custody of her children while the final details are decided in court. We will have to see how much more the conflict between the two stars stretches.

The boys have been dividing their days between their mother’s house and their father’s, impatiently awaiting a final verdict.

It may interest you:

Harry Styles speaks again about his sexuality “I have been very open with my family and friends”

Alarms go off about Chyno’s health: Nacho asks them to pray “for a miracle” for his partner

These celebrities had painful childhoods and showed that recovery is possible