Black Adam: the description of the new trailer shown at CinemaCon 2022 | Cinema

Among the films in the works presented yesterday at CinemaCon 2022, there was alsothe DC cinecomic starring Dwayne Johnson.

In the company of Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell, The Rock showed those present a new trailer announcing once again that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change“.

Comicbook offers us a list of the scenes present:

Futuristic spacecraft fly across the frozen tundra;

Black Adam: “I died as a slave. I am reborn from god ”;

Dr Fate tells Black Adam that his powers have done nothing but wreak havoc and opens a portal like Doctor Strange;

Slave Adam’s body is thrown into a pit; in the present he awakens in a tomb and unleashes his electrical powers on a special team;

In the desert he flies and fights against helicopters destroying them and then we see him get away from a big explosion;

In one scene he grabs a missile and sends it back to his enemies;

Action Scenes with the Justice Society of America;

Hawkman confronts Black Adam. “There are heroes and villains. Heroes don’t kill people“;

“I do”Replies Black Adam.

Black Adam will be in cinemas on October 21, 2022.

