Black Adam shows the most brutal side of Dwayne Johnson’s antihero in the DC movie: “I do kill people”

During the presentation of Warner Bros. on the CinemaConthe studio offered attendees a preview of black adamthe film starring Dwayne Johnson. An advance in which the powerful antihero showed his most brutal side and which offered new details about the Justice Society of America.

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serrawith whom Johnson has already filmed Jungle Cruisewill suppose the actor’s debut within the DC Cinematic Universe and will focus on the journey of Teth-Adam until he became the legendary anti-hero Black Adam.

According to ScreenRant, the advance offered by Warner shows how a ship flies over the ice as Johnson’s character, Adam, reaches a strange ecstasy. The images include shots of him as slave prior to “reborn with the power of a god.” “I do not kneel before anyone”, from the protagonist. At that moment the Doctor Fateinterpreted by Pierce Brosnansaying: “I have seen the future. And you [Black Adam] You will either destroy this world or be its savior.”

Then the trailer reveals images of Adam walking through a desert where he is hit by a missile. And while he manages to catch the projectile and survive the blast, the attack sends him into a rage with signature lightning bolts crackling around the character.

THE SOCIETY OF JUSTICE

However, the more interesting details included in the descriptions of the advance are those referring to the members of the Justice Society of America.

And it is that, in addition to showing the Hawkman sequence that could already be seen in the trailer of the film, the trailer featured the hero known as cyclone or, to Atom Smasher in full action using his gigantic and titanic aspect running through the streets.

Finally, between the fleeting and vertiginous scenes, Hawkman snaps at Black Adam that “heroes don’t kill people”, to which the also called Man in Black replies, “well, I do”. At that precise moment, he hits with all his might a guy who is thrown into the air … and dies.

Black Adam, the film starring Dwayne Johnson that will hit theaters on October 21, and will also feature in its cast Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate (Doctor Fate) and Quintessa Swindell as the heroine Cyclone.