Billie Eilish jokes about what she did when she heard her name as the winner of the Oscar for Best Song

and the Oscar to best original song is for No Time To Die from billie eilish Y Finneas.

The phrase sounded this Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and made the 20-year-old singer that after seeing the video of the moment she was amazed at what she did when she found out she was the winner of the golden statuette.

Billie Eilish posted the video on Instagram with the comment “CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?????????”

The already Oscar winner went straight to hug the rapper Sean Diddy combosthe Eilish family’s table companion, rather than her brother, also an award winner, or her mother Maggie Baird.

“Very funny that he hugged Diddy before my mother and my brother”Eilish says in a second comment.

Billie Eilish shared space at the Oscars with her mother, her brother Finneas, her brother’s girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, and Sean Combs, who attended the ceremony with his daughter Chance Combs. Upon winning the award she went straight to the rapper. Why? Nerves and emotion, you know…

Billie Eilish’s performance at the Oscars

Before lifting the statuette to best original song for No Time To Die, the Eilish brothers took the stage to perform the song. An intimate performance that received a standing ovation from the stalls.