Billie Eilish in an episode of The Simpsons

Billie Eilish’s professional life does not stop due to her resounding worldwide success with her music, the artist has been able to fulfill many of her dreams with only 20 years of age.

First, not only did she meet her childhood idol Justin Bieber, but they also recorded the remix of his song ‘Bad Guy’, something that left the singer very inspired, who since then has not stopped creating new music with her. her brother Finneas, who is also her producer and composer of several of the songs that have led her to win multiple awardsamong which several Grammys stand out, surpassing world artists such as Ariana Grande.

But that is not all, Bill has also participated in the most important events, festivals and stages in the world, selling tours in his country and abroad, and attending the most important events in the entertainment and music industry on the planet.

In addition to becoming a fashion benchmark over time, as it has always worn the most exclusive garments from major fashion houses such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, among others.. In short, Eilish has positioned herself at such a young age as one of the most influential and positioned celebrities in the industry, all thanks to her incredible talent.

Well, now the American has added one more achievement to her life, and is that now she is the protagonist of one of the recent episodes of the famous animated series The Simpsonswhere Billie, along with her brother Finneas, make their first appearance in the acclaimed series that already has more than 700 chapters published in more than 30 years of television broadcast.

The new chapter that can be seen through the Disney Plus platform is called ‘When Billie found Lisa’, and tells a short story of when the artist finds Lisa under a bridge to have a short talk about music and its evolution in it, while Lisa, very excited about their meeting, learns from her.

On the other hand, the singer appeared this weekend at the renowned Coachella festival, and so she shared it on her social networks where she was seen on stage with artists she has always admired in music, such as Hayley Williams, of Paramore and Damon Albarn. “I could never have imagined that this would be my life. thank you @coachella”, was one of the texts that she posted on her Instagram account, along with some of her best moments on stage at the festival.