Benedict Cumberbatch and his perfect glasses before the premiere of Doctor Strange

benedict cumberbatch is close to releasing his new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand has started the promotional tour in London where he attended a photo call for the film along with his co-star Elizabeth Olsen (The Scarlet Witch)). And, as expected with his taste for fashion, the man appeared in a fairly casual modern outfit accompanied by some glasses that we definitely need at the moment (or some similar ones for similar outfits).

An ideal outfit

The day was April 26, in the trafalgar squarewhere benedict cumberbatch appeared with a quite comfortable striped suit that seems to be made of wool, or some mixture with cashmere, over a yellow turtleneck sweater, a silver watch, and quite simple and casual shoes, creating a casual attire plenty of cash that we’d use on a London vacation or even a not-so-formal dinner. But what most attracted us to the outfit and what gives it this feel quite Paul Bettany were the glasses he chose.

A perfect outfit.Gareth Cattermole

The pieces are rounded squares with translucent tortoiseshell-style frames, a choice that might seem retro but, as other Avengers have shown, is on trend. Robert Downey Jr. marked the beginning of the trend, which has been perfected by others such as bettanynow coming to the face of Cumberbatch, who for a few years now has truly become a red carpet icon and style exemplar.

As we mentioned, the whole look is quite relaxed and comfortable but at the same time sophisticated, and this is thanks to the accessories. The watch and glasses give him this much more elevated look. Also, in a certain way the colors evoke their character (something that the actors of Marvel in their presentations. Without a doubt, one more style lesson courtesy of this good actor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 5.