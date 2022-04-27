Ben Affleck denies meeting Emma Heran on dating app

Ben Affleck he’s tired of all those dating app rumours.

In May 2021, just after Ben Affleck rekindle her romance with Jennifer Lopez, A social media influencer went viral for a hilarious story about matching the actor on celebrity dating app. Now the star Emma Hernan claims that she also met the actor through Raya.

Affleck came up in a conversation between Heran and Chrishell Stause during the season five episode of Do You Think We’re Friends, which premiered on Netflix on April 22: “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent a girl?” Stause asked, per People.

‘He may or may not have texted me,’ Heran replied. ‘He may have asked me for coffee a few times.’ the star of reality show said he never accepted the alleged offer and clarified that the exchanges occurred before Affleck and Lopez they met.

‘You could have foiled Bennifer! He was hunting ‘, Stause joked, to which Heran replied, ‘Right? It was just before that. So maybe it wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So that was his initial pickup line.’

Nevertheless, Ben Affleck He denies using the app in recent years. “Raya has confirmed that she has not been an active member for several years,” said a rep for Affleck to People on April 22.