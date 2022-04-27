Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to have children

The couple, who got engaged earlier this month, are looking for a new home to start their family.. Do Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s plans include babies?

They have already signed a prenuptial agreement, are looking for their love knot and plan to get married soon.But do Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s plans include children?

The couple resumed their relationship after 17 years of separation, back in 2004. So they are not the same as they were, their lives took new directions and their families were formed with other people before.

Life brought them together again with a maturity and different future projects, but, Is the idea of ​​having children together ruled out or not?

According to a source close to the couple who spoke to Hollywood Life, a baby is not in their plans. “They don’t want new children, they both already passed that part of their lives,” said that person.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resume their search for their love nest

“JLo’s connection to her children makes Ben even more certain that this is destiny.” added the source. And it is that at 52 and 49 years old, Jen and Ben are in a different tune to start a new family.

“They’re really trying to make this a blended family, and Jennifer Garner finds this amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go to spend time with her dad and JLo because it also gives her some alone time, which is very rare for her.”

The couple has opted for a blended family, where Jen’s children Emme and Max, and Ben’s Samuel, Violet and Seraphina, have formed a sisterly union with each other’s families.

What do Ben’s children think about Jennifer?

According to this source, in addition to having Garner’s blessing, Jennifer Lopez is also adored by her future husband’s children. And it is that the singer shares a close relationship with everyone, especially with the youngest Samuel.

“Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s children, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel. Because Samuel is the youngest of the five children and is the baby of the group, so to speak,” the source said.

“When Ben and Jen (Garner) split up in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

The source continued: “JLo says that Samuel looks a lot like his father. She treats all of her children as if they were her own, always respecting the fact that Jen is her mother.”

In relation to their own plans to have children together, the source admitted that the priority now is to dedicate themselves to educating them correctly.