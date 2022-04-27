Beilinda and Danna Paola would unite talents in Heavy Girls

NEW LION.- Belinda Y Danna Paola could share talents in a new common project, we are talking about the Mexican version of the film “heavy girls“.

This new collaboration could be a theatrical adaptation of the acclaimed film, and it would be the producer Alexander Gou who is in charge of the project.

The same producer assured in interviews with the media, that he already has the yes from both women, as long as Gou gets the rights to the production.

I’m fussing and fussing that they give me the rights, because according to how they were going to release the film, but I’ll keep insisting because as soon as they give them to me I have Danna’s yes and Belinda’s yes Alexander Gou

heavy girls (mean girls)

In the famous 2004 film, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan, Tim Meadows and of course Tina Fey act..

The film became a pop icon, to such an extent that currently fans celebrate Mean Girls Day every October 3 and it was precisely on this date that the film’s cast surprised their fans with a virtual meeting.

During the talk, all the cast members talked about their experience filming heavy girlsthe emotion they feel every October 3 when their followers remember the film and the way in which their lives changed after the premiere of the film, such as Rachel McAdams, who revealed that more than 16 years after the filming of the film she is still listening to comments and jokes about carbohydrates and energy bars.