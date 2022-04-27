Becky Lynch affirms that the WWE women’s division is better than AEW’s

Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been one of the most important and representative fighters in the WWE women’s division for several years, even starring in the main event of WrestleMania in 2019. With the creation of All Elite Wrestling and the incorporation of several important talents within the company’s women’s division, Many experts and amateurs have hotly debated which company has the strongest women’s division in the world of wrestling, and Becky Lynch is clear that she is WWE. These have been his statements on the Drew Garabo podcast:

“I mean, I’d like to say yes (on whether he pays attention to women’s wrestling outside of WWE), but unfortunately, I don’t think they are represented in the same way as ussince they don’t have as much time as we are given and, frankly, they aren’t as good as us. We have, without a doubt on RAW, the best women’s division in the world. Of the world. And I say it without my voice trembling.

“We have the best women’s division in the world. The competition is great and it’s wonderful that there is another place where I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, and I would love to see her there as champion one day. I would love to see her get the attention she deserves.” .Competition is always cool.As for here, we are on another level right now“.

Last night on RAW, WWE’s women’s division received a new boost with the return of Asuka, who precisely had a confrontation with Becky lynch and who will probably face her soon. As for which of the two women’s divisions is better, Becky made her opinion clear, although it is more than possible that All Elite Wrestling disagrees.

