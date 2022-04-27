“Bardo”: the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu with Griselda Siciliani arrives

As we told you in March of last year, Griselda Sicilian stars in the new movie “Bard or False Chronicle of a Few Truths” from the award-winning Mexican director, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrituwhich will arrive this year.

This is the filmmaker’s first feature film since “The Revenant” (protagonist that finally gave the Oscar to Leonardo DiCaprio) in 2015 and his first film shot in Mexico since the internationally distinguished film of the year 2000, “Dog Loves”.

Although we can already see the first image of the film, it is in the post-production stage, and it is expected to be finished this fall.

First official image of “Bardo” | Photo: Netflix



Written by Iñárritu and the Argentine screenwriter, Nicholas Giacobonea duo that has previously worked on projects such as the Oscar winner “Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance” (2014) and “Beautiful” (2010).

What is “Bard” about?

“A nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey,” describes its synopsis. “It tells the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country of origin to face his identity, his family affections, the absurdity of his memories, as well as the past and new reality of his country. The character seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present,” he adds.

Griselda Siciliani chosen by González Iñárritu to star in his new film



Siciliani shares the leading role with his Mexican colleague, Daniel Gimenez Cachoand with a Latin team of professionals that integrate: the production design of Eugene Knight (“ROMA”, “Pan’s Labyrinth”), and costume design for Anna Terraces (“The Deuce”, “ROME”). The film is deeply personal and was shot in Mexico City, where Iñárritu is from.

“One of the leading visionaries in our industry”

From Netflix, the Global Vice President of Movies, scott stuberhighlighted that the film, which will also be screened on the big screen, will reach the Red N platform.

Griselda showed behind the scenes of “Bardo” | Photo: Instagram @griseldasiciliani



“Alejandro is one of the greatest contemporary filmmakers as well as being one of the leading visionaries in our industry. It is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy that penetrates the culture in the largest and most extensive way. We will give film lovers the opportunity to see and experience the film everywhere,” he says in a statement shared with this medium.

“I have known Alejandro for a long time and personally I am very excited to finally be able to work together and bring this film to global audiences.”