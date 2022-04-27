Barcelona shirt filtered for next season

The 2022-2023 season it will be redemptive for him Barcelona. After a year in which they did not win a title, despite the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the bench, they will want to return to the foreground and now what would be their new shirt has been leaked.

The campaign is not yet over but apparently, the Catalans would already have their new uniform ready for the following year. It would be a retro design, referring to one of the uniforms that the club used, when Joan Laporta He was team president.

The new Barcelona shirt

The place FootyHeadlines was in charge of filtering the first images of the new shirt of the Barcelona and the first thing to highlight is that it does not bear the name of its new sponsor, which even already bears the brand in the Blaugrana stadium. However, it was revealed that it will go on the front with gold letters.

Similarly, the shirt of the Barcelona It would include three colors. I would show blue and maroon, as well as navy blue around the neck and sleeves, as well as in some stripes.

This mix of colors is reminiscent of the shirt worn by the Barcelona on the 2003-2004 season, although that design had a slightly darker shade of navy blue. The curious thing is that that year was the one in which Joan Laporta as president of the club, in the first stage that the manager had.

The neck of the new design of the shirt would be round and at the back, it would have the already traditional Catalan flag. We will have to wait if in the next few days it becomes official that this will be the club’s uniform, remembering that it has become a custom for them to debut on the last day of the Spanish championship.

