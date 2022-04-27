‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie and her first image characterized as the doll

The CinemaCon 2022 It leaves pleasant surprises. One of them is the presentation of the first image in which the actress margot robbie appears in character as Barbie for the first live-action movie of the world’s most popular doll.

At said event, which has been taking place in Las Vegas (USA) until April 28, the Warner Bros. studio also revealed the release date of the film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig, the person in charge of the latest version of “ little women”.

In this way, it is now known that the ‘live-action’ tape will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 “Barbie“, whose cast, in addition to margot robbiebrings together stars like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Saoirse Ronan, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, among others.

The presence of Mackey, known for her role in the “Sex Education” series, has also produced great expectations among fans of Mattel’s most famous doll franchise, who are surely eagerly awaiting the release of the official trailer.

Margot Robbie on “Barbie”: “She comes with loads of accessories!”

In July 2021, when the shooting of “Barbie“, Margot Robbie told the magazine fashion some details of the movie.

“It comes with a ton of accessories! And many nostalgic connections. people listen Barbie and he thinks he knows what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and they say ‘Well, maybe not…'”, commented the actress to the medium.

Also, it was learned that the main plot of “Barbie” will revolve around the expulsion of the doll from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. Situation that forces her to embark on an adventure in the real world.

constant changes

Since its announcement in 2014, the film “Barbie” underwent various changes that have stopped the project for long periods. Among them were the constant changes of proposals from directors, screenwriters and even the protagonist herself.

It is known that the first writers named were Jenny Bicks, from “Sex and the City”, and Amy Schumer. Over time their names were discarded to now fall on the responsibility of the same Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The same thing happened with the choice of the leading actress of this ambitious film. Anne Hathaway was first pitched for the title role, but after the script was written from scratch, Margot Robbie will lead the story of the famous doll.

