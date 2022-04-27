Barbie in real life! Warner Bros. reveals the first image of Margot Robbie as the popular doll | warner bros | Cinema and series

The film from Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures”Barbie” will have margot robbie as the protagonist, while Ryan Gosling will bring Ken to life. The film directed by Greta Gerwig has confirmed its release date for next July 21, 2023.

