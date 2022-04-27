Bad Boys 4 on hiatus due to Will Smith’s slap

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys II, which came out in 2003 and was filmed in Miami. Bad Boys III was released in January 2020. Photo ©Copyright Columbia Pictures

The aftermath of the smackdown seen around the world continues for Will Smith, and this one hits home.

The 53-year-old actor had several projects in the works that stalled since he slapped Oscars host Chris Rock for making a rude hair joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As a result of what happened, the protagonist of “King Richard” resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and publicly apologized to Rock.

But it seems that La Bofetada is not going to disappear, at least for the Hollywood bosses. And Miami may pay the price by not having another “Bad Boys.”

No. 4, which would have reunited Smith and Martin Lawrence as fellow cops and best friends, is reportedly on hiatus. And we are sure that it would have been filmed here, just like the previous three.

The latest movie in the series, “Bad Boys for Life,” was filmed in various locations in 2019. Smith and Lawrence were seen flying around the city between action scenes and mingling with the locals.

The actors were so ingrained in our local scene that they even received a key to the city from Mayor Francis Suarez, who proclaimed January 12 Bad Boys for Life Day at SLAM School in Pitbull.

It’s unclear where #4 would have been filmed or who would have directed it, but we can’t imagine it was anywhere else for Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

We know Smith is a huge fan; recently, as a brand new Oscar winner, he rapped his classic hit named after our tropical paradise in a stylish afterparty.

The original “Bad Boys” (1995) and the sequel (2004) were directed by now-Miamian Michael Bay, who has his thoughts on the situation. He told Yahoo! Entertainment that the slap was not a big deal and that we should all move on.

“I really do not care. Hollywood is very self-absorbed. Babies are dying in Ukraine right now from explosions. We should talk about it.”

Bay also said that he had never seen Smith act that way: “It’s not like that. I’ve never seen him lose his temper like that.”

This story was originally published on April 5, 2022 5:41 p.m.