Avatar: The Way of Water and other novelties shown by Disney at CinemaCon 2022

This has been the presentation of Walt Disney Studios at CinemaCon 2022 where, among other things, new details about Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel by James Cameron, have been shown.

These days is taking place CinemaCon 2022an event in which companies share data and images of their most anticipated film novelties.

Today it was the turn of Walt Disney Studios, which has shared images and data of its Pixar, Marvel and 20th Century Studios premieres in theaters for this 2022showing various juicy tidbits.

From Pixar Animation Studios, the highlight has been the projection of new images of Lightyear, the spin-off film of the Toy Story saga whose plot focuses on the story of Buzz Lightyear in his first steps in Star Command, knowing the process that he had from being a simple pilot to becoming the popular hero we all know.

With Chris Evans voicing the space ranger, the film Lightyear will be released in theaters on June 17, 2022.

As for Marvel Studios, Disney has released new images of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the long-awaited movie of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Stephen Strange will have to deal with the consequences of having disrupted the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, counting on the help of Wanda Maximoff.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez, the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

But without a doubt the juiciest part has been in the presentation of the 20th Century Studios films, having three premieres for this year.

On the one hand, the first six minutes of Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, the first feature film based on the popular and long-running animated series, slated for release in theaters in the United States on May 27, 2022.

There was also a preview of amsterdama film that has a star cast made up of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Described as “a romantic epic about three friends who become embroiled in one of the most shocking secret plots in American history”, the film Amsterdam will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

And we come to what has undoubtedly been the highlight of the Disney presentation at CinemaCon 2022Avatar 2, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron that confirms that it will have an official title Avatar: The Way of Water.

Starring Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet, the film’s plot will take place ten years after the events of the original tape.

As detailed, the film “begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer.

Disney also introduced event attendees the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released exclusively in theaters with the screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (that is, on May 6), premiering the long-awaited sequel on December 16 of this year.

These have been all the novelties shown by Disney at CinemaCon 2022. While we wait for them to land in theaters, here we recommend some of the best movies that can be seen right now on Disney Plus.