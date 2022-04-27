Auriazul fans and players enjoyed the serenade prior to the Final

The side of the southern peripheral was painted blue and gold. The hobby of Cougars is crazy about her team and let her know her support hours of facing the Champions League Final of the Concacaf.

Around 7:00 p.m., the auriazules fans began to flood the main entrance of the concentration hotel and organizedly waited for their idols to come out to greet them.

And so it was, minutes before 8:00 p.m., the soccer players and coaching staff came out to the door of the hotel, greeted, sang gaoyas, jumped with their fans and affectionately received the show of affection from the fans who gathered.

Alan Mozo, Efrain Velarde, Alfredo Talavera, and of course Andrés Lillini and his Technical Assistants, Gustavo Vargas and Hermes Desio enjoyed the moment moved by the hundreds of people who applauded them and implored them for a good performance in their commitment against the Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

Those who brought a separate party were the Brazilians, Diogo de Oliveira, Higor Meritao and Rogerio, who positioned themselves in one of the corners of the place to make that small space a carnival, while the injured Juan Dinenno and Leonel López jumped enthusiastically regardless of the physical discomfort they drag.

