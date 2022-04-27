Epic Games’ battle royale has brought collaborations with many famous brands and people. In the past, Fortnite collaborated with one of the most well-known Japanese series, being Naruto the anime series that landed in Fortnite. This makes it clear that they are not closed to collaborating with other anime series.

On this occasion, some game files have been leaked by Dataminers. Some of the leaked files are named “Rumble” and they refer to a masculine and a feminine skin. In addition to that, the Twitter user Shiina; He is known for revealing things that are coming soon in the battle, he shared on his Twitter a style for the item shop frames also called “Rumble”. This means Attack On Titan could be coming to Fortnite.

Attack On Titan could come to Fortnite

The Rumble or The Rumble, is one of the biggest events in the Attack On Titan series. which takes place in the second part of the last season of the anime. These files may refer to Attack On Titan characters, but they may also refer to something internal related to Fortnite lore. At the moment there is no date to activate these items in the game, but they will certainly be arriving very soon.