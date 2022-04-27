Asteroid 418135 is about to pass very close to Earth, this is what is known

Asteroid 418135 travels at more than 30 times the speed of sound / Photo: Getty Images

multiple asteroids will pass close to the Earth, such is the example of 418135 (2008 AG33)which will pass the closest point to our planet next 28th of Aprilaccording to him Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of the POTwho rated it as “potentially dangerous”.

The POT maintains up-to-date coverage of asteroids that they pass close to the earththey even managed to broadcast live the trajectory of the 2022HB1 with the Virtual Telescope Project. Unlike 418135which alerted specialists around the world, this little guy does not have the size to be considered potentially dangerous.

Although the 2008 AG33 is not the first object with these characteristics reported in 2022, the attention of the POT is placed on this and other similar space objects such as the 2022HB1a truck-sized asteroid that passed 201 thousand kilometers from Earth.

The California Institute of Technology detailed that the asteroid 418135 (2008 1G33) It is the size of a bridge and a size of 457 meterswhich makes it one of the closest to our planet of the next five approximations at the door, which are the following:

418135 (2008 AG33)April 28 at 3 million 240 thousand kilometers 2022 HXIApril 30 at 2 million 490 thousand kilometers 2022 HSMay 1 at 2 million 550 thousand kilometers 2017 XO2May 1 at 7 million 220 thousand kilometers 2022 HA2May 2 at 4 million 620 thousand kilometers

see more The asteroid 418135 (2008 AG33) will miss Earth by approximately 2,000,000 miles during its closest approach on April 28, 2022. you could fit

🌕926 Moons

🌎252 Earths

🪐26 Saturns or

🧱201,167,981,299 Standard Lego Bricks in the space between Earth and 418135 (2008 AG33) pic.twitter.com/C7ip6d7ixp — Asteroid Miss Information (@asteroidmisinfo) April 26, 2022

Why is asteroid 418135 “potentially dangerous”?

According to the same laboratory, a asteroid what happens less than 0.05 Earth astronomical units, or less than 8 million kilometers, is considered ‘potentially dangerous’. The 418135 will approach 3 million 240 thousand kilometers of the earth’s surface.

What are their characteristics?

According to JPL of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)one of the characteristics of this asteroid is that it is of type Apollothe most commonly identified type of asteroid, and takes 1.77 Earth years to go around the Sun.

“62% of identified asteroids are of the Apollo type. These objects pass through the Earth’s orbit. Josep Maria Trigo, Head of Research on Meteorites and Fireballs at the CSIC Institute for Space Studies

Rated distance (closest possible distance to Earth): 0.02167 astronomical units

(closest possible distance to Earth): 0.02167 astronomical units Minimal distance (the closest the asteroid will be): 0.02167 astronomical units

(the closest the asteroid will be): 0.02167 astronomical units relative speed : 10.39 kilometers per second

: 10.39 kilometers per second infinite speed : 10.38 kilometers per second

: 10.38 kilometers per second absolute magnitude : 19.4

: 19.4 Diameter : 350 to 780 meters

: 350 to 780 meters Rarity: two

Could this asteroid collide with Earth?

Scientists dedicated to collision prediction they are also preparing for a scenario in which the impact of asteroids cannot be avoided, from a legal, social, territorial and economic perspective. According to POTit will not be the case 2008 AG33with a very low probability of colliding with Earth.

As for the discovered object, the space rock was first discovered on January 12, 2008 by asteroid surveyors in the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter observatory in Arizonaand last passed close to Earth on March 1, 2015.

Asteroid 418135 has no risk of impact with Earth, according to NASA / Photo: Getty Images

The asteroid 418135 passes by our planet approximately every seven years, and the next close flyby is expected to occur on May 25, 2029.

If astronomers ever get data from an asteroid headed straight for the earth, space agencies around the world are already working on ways to divert that potential object.

How is a potential impact anticipated?

The November 24, 2021the POT launched a spacecraft as part of its test mission double asteroid redirectionwhich plans to redirect a non-hazardous asteroid diverting it from its course.

China is also in the early stages of planning a asteroid redirection mission. By launching 23 rockets Long March 5 against him asteroid bennuthe country announced that it “could deflect the space rock from a potentially catastrophic with the Earth.”