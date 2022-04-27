‘Another month of garbage’, players lash out at leaked PS Plus games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

We are just a few hours away from Sony finally revealing the titles that subscribers to the paid PlayStation Plus service will be able to purchase in May 2022 at no additional cost. While the lineup remains a mystery, a recent rumor indicated what appears to be the preliminary list. Unfortunately, the titles that appear in the leak did not please the community.

As we told you today, the user billbil-kun, who previously revealed true information about Sony’s service, announced that FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard Y Curse of the Dead Gods will make up next month’s supposed free game lineup.

If we consider the leaker’s hit history, everything seems to indicate that, in effect, these will be the video games that will be offered on PS Plus during May 2022. Of course, it is important to emphasize once again that, at the time of writing these lines, the company has not yet revealed the official lineup.

In any case, the community has already expressed its dissatisfaction with the possibility that FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard Y Curse of the Dead Gods be the free games of May.

“How is it possible that the games are getting worse?”, fans are not happy with the leak of PS Plus

Certainly, the reception of the paid service titles always varies according to the tastes of the players. However, it seems that this time the community has reached a consensus and is not entirely happy with the experiences that they will be able to play next month.

Many gamers took to Twitter and reddit to criticize, for example, the inclusion of FIFA 22, the popular sports simulator from Electronic Arts. Users argue that it is the same game as last year and, in addition, they assure that fans of the franchise have already bought it. Others were more speculative and claim that it is an EA strategy to sell more microtransactions.

Likewise, users also attacked Tribes of Midgard Y Curse of the Dead Gods, which are indie titles. Sadly, it’s no secret that low-key games, no matter how good or bad they are, are often not well received by PS Plus subscribers, at least during the announcement.

Persona 5 strikers was at least a good game a couple months back, but yeah, most are just abosulte mediocre games — Niels (@Nielssie0420) April 26, 2022

Wow worst of the worst — YOKi (@YOKiiUK) April 26, 2022

Looks like another month of trash for me. — ChickenThawtPie (@AYOITSTONY1) April 26, 2022

While many fans shared their complaints and flats in the comments section, others were more neutral and confessed that, although the games that make up the supposed list of May are not to their liking, they could give someone a chance. Likewise, there were those who stressed that the inclusion of the sports game represents an important milestone for the service.

“People here cry for FIFA 22. You may or may not like it, but the game being on PS Plus is pretty big. It is one of the biggest releases of the year”, argued a player on Twitter.

With so many fifas, which they honestly look the same for me, (obvious graphics improvements aside), is it still a “Great release of the year”? It’s like saying that a pet shop with a gold fish it’s an accomplishment… — NoWhereGate (@NoWhereGate) April 26, 2022

The people complaining about this are such idiots, while I don’t like fifa tribes of Midgard and curse of the dead gods are both absolutely incredible games I adore. Some of the best indie games out there, This month is definitely a winner — Tino. (@arcker132) April 26, 2022

Not a bad lineup, don’t mind playing FIFA, I’ll play anything rn since I’m that bored. Definitely don’t mind playing Tribes of Midgard. – Freddy (@FreddyStudio) April 26, 2022

But tell us, do any of the supposed titles that make up the May list catch your attention? Let us read you in the comment box.

You will find more news related to PlayStation Plus if you visit this page.

