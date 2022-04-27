Anne Hathaway thanks life and motherhood

A month ago, there was the premiere of the television series ‘WeCrashed’, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. On the red carpet of this event, we could see the American actress wear a turquoise blue outfit quite original that delighted his followers on social networks. Today she shows up again in her accounts with that dress on.

With a message of thanks to her fans, the protagonist of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ has shown that she loved wearing that David Coma design; Anne Hathaway chose one of the photographs taken of him by Christian Högstedt when he was wearing it, to share how he feels at this point in his career.

Anne Hathaway still can’t believe the audience response to her latest television acting job. The ‘We Crashed’ series It has been very well received by the public and they have shown a lot of affection for both the program and its female protagonist, and that has delighted her, as seen in her most recent publication on networks.

Anne’s writing reads: “@christianhogstedt took this photo a couple of weeks ago at the premiere of #wecrashed. Sums up how happy I’ve been for all the love you’ve shown the show! Thank you all so much, and thanks again @appletvplus for the amazing ride.”

In the image you see a full Anne Hathaway, standing and leaning on the metal railing of some stairs, posing in a very daring way with her legs crossed. Although her pose speaks of sensuality, when we notice her face we can see it too like a natural, fun and smiling woman.

The actress of ‘Guerra de Novias’ also dedicates words of thanks to the streaming company that broadcasts her television series, AppleTv+, for having thought of her to participate in this project. “Thanks again for the amazing ride,” Hathaway wrote.

Anne Hathaway on motherhood

This actress, who is one of the most beloved in Hollywood, in addition to being a professional and working woman, is the mother of two children. But this last achievement was not something easy for her, because to achieve it, she had to deal with infertility problems. This he shared a couple of years ago with his public.

Now that she is a mother of two, Anne Hathaway recently spoke about this role of women, and their light and dark. With her husband Adam Shulman, are raising their little ones with joy, although it does not join the trend of idealizing pregnancies and seeing having a child as if it were something completely positive. She said that everything is more complicated than it looks, because if there are joys, there are also there is pain in that process.