Anitta part of Camila Cabello's "Latina Gang", beautiful friendship

It was time! The time has come for that the voices of Latina women be heard and valued all over the world. With their immense talent, work and efforts there is a group of artists from Latin America who are announcing to the world that they have come to dominate the industry.

Through some photographs posted on Camila Cabello’s account we can see how the community of women in music is becoming more united, far from competing and fighting among themselves, they support each other to build a path for the rest of the talented girls who want open the doors to the international stages.

This is how the love of art united important icons such as AnittaKarol G, Becky G and Juliet in one place to celebrate their most recent achievements. We can see them celebrating with big smiles on their faces while they enjoy the moment dancing.

Teaching style and glamour, the celebrities wore wonderful outfits following the latest fashion trends. On one side, Anitta She wore a tight-fitting outfit with a black and white animal print with an interesting design that allows you to see the skin on her waist in different areas.

Camila Hair He was true to form in a matching lime green three-piece suit. In the upper part, she modeled a comfortable open overzise blazer that revealed a very cool top with a halter neck. For the bottom, the green pleated pants shaped her waist to perfection. She looked so good that it is impossible to ignore his presence.

the dress of Juliet It was not fully appreciated, but there is no doubt that with the taste of her beautiful face, it was the necessary measure to conquer the networks.

The words left by Camila in her post acclaimed her colleagues who have been succeeding in a big way with their projects, positioning themselves at the top of the most important music charts in the United States.

LATINA GANGGGGGGGG. So proud to see my people shine on that stage! When she wins we all win.

The publication was well received by her followers and her friends’ fans, reaching 1 million 28 thousand likes and almost 10 thousand comments, most of which expressed emotion at the coexistence of the artists with Anitta and Camila Cabello.