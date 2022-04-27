An entrepreneur from Mendoza was trained at Harvard along with world leaders

The Mendoza Entrepreneur Alexander Malgor was chosen to train at the YGL (Young Global Leaders) Forum for young global leaders and this month he studied at the American University of Harvard.

Malgor is recognized for creating, together with two friends, the ecological shoe brand, Xincamade with reused fabrics and rubber waste of tire production. With Ezequiel Gatti and Nazareno El Hom they also manufacture other products and are strongly committed to sustainability.

In 2018, he became the first Mendoza named Young World Leader by the World Economic Foruma community of referents from all fields, who operate as a force to overcome the barriers that stand in the way of progress.

Those selected join a community and a world-class five-year program with free education at the best universities in the world, among other events that set the agenda. “Two weeks ago I went to Harvard to study Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century,” Malgor remarked.

Every year, 100 new young people from all latitudes and from all walks of life are chosen to join a community. Current and former YGLs include heads of government such as Britain’s David Cameron and Emmanuel Macron. Also the founders of Facebook, Google, Twitter and outstanding athletes such as Tiger Woods or Steffi Graf. In addition, there are actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher, among others.

This distinction is awarded to those who have a demonstrated commitment to serving society at large and possess a recognized record of extraordinary achievement, Significant leadership experience and a clear indication that this will continue for the rest of your career.

Regarding the experience at Harvard, the man from Mendoza stressed: “When touring the campus he immerses himself in its stories and anecdotes, each of its buildings is full of stories, eight presidents of the United States, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, among others, have passed, really fascinating. I went to the Kennedy School of Government, which is attended by many of the world’s future rulers.”

Malgor emphasized: “IWe were 65 Young Global Leaders from 35 countries, including the German Minister of Health, the only billionaire from Nepal, the princess of Qatar, members of the Parliament of Finland, Italy, CEOs of companies such as Goldman Sachs and Orange. People who stand out in their fields.

“If this experience at Harvard taught me anything, it is that the limits are set by one. And that we must dare to see beyond race, language, gender, region, culture… because we are more alike than we think. I hope to put everything I have learned in the place that touches me and continue seeking to generate positive impacts on society and the planet. Sometimes we can make the mistake of thinking that we have seen it all. But then there are places, people, discussions that tell you: Wait, there is much more to learn and discover. You are a long way from being who you could be,” he commented.