Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman’ Colleague Jason Momoa Supports Johnny Depp in Surprising Details

varias hollywood celebrities have offered their opinion on one of the hottest topics in recent weeks, the controversial and televised trial involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

since their divorce, many celebrities have taken sides in this dispute. However, there is one person in particular who was expected to support Heard but actually I decided to back Depp.

Depp decided to take Heard to court, accusing his ex-wife of defamation, first in the UK, where I lost a trial, and now in the United States, in Virginia.

Several well-known people have attended the trial to answer questions from lawyers for both parties.

The last in side with Depp, although in a much more subtle way, it is Jason Momoa, who worked with Heard on a few occasions, like in the movie ‘Aquaman‘.

There were rumors suggesting that Momoa will support Amberbut the Depp fans point out that Momoa He just started following the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star on Instagram, and only did so after the legal battle between Depp and Heard began.

In his opinion, this is a clear sign of the Momoa’s support for the 58-year-old actor.

Other famous celebrities who have endorsed Depp include Penlope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Sia, JK Rowling, and Paul Bettany.

In the meantime, a petition has been launched to try to Heard not appear in ‘Aquaman 2’, after she played the role of Mera in the original film that was released in 2018.

“Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women,” says the description of the request.