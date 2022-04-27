Amber Heard’s alleged disorder and how Johnny Depp’s butler found her finger

The legal process between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, continues its course. After three days of statements by the actor, each one more explosive, about what life was like with the actress during their relationship, it is the turn of the prosecution witnesses, and Depp’s team of lawyers has not beat around the bush, presenting among other several relevant testimonies. The first, that of a psychologist, Shannon Curry, who after analyzing the actress determined that she suffered from two personality disorders; the second, from Depp’s butler, who was the one who found the part of his finger that was missing after the dramatic incident in which the actor claims that his ex-wife threw a bottle at him and killed his finger.

Curry, an expert in violence between the couple, was called to testify by Depp’s team of lawyers, who continue to be immersed in the task of proving that Amber Heard defamed her client after publishing a piece in the newspaper. Washington Post in which, despite not naming the actor, he was accused of domestic violence. An accusation that would have ended his image, as well as his career, and for which Depp is now seeking compensation, “obsessed” with knowing the truth.

Johnny Depp would be ‘obsessed’ with knowing the truth. POOL / EFE

In her statement, the specialist ruled that, after a thorough evaluation of the actress, she could diagnose two psychiatric illnesses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. A diagnosis that the specialist made after evaluating Heard for more than 12 hours on two different occasions and the participation of the actress in an official test of the state of Minnesota (MMPI). Among other things, Curry stated that Heard was “reactive” and would have made an “overly dramatic presentation”, using words like “magical” or “wonderful” to describe situations. According to the specialist, the actress was torn between “princess and victim” when presenting herself, being something very dangerous, due to the “erratic, dramatic and unpredictable” nature of her actions, “for fear of being abandoned or when they are not the center of attention”.

According to Curry, the actress would have “greatly exaggerated” her symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in a test they did

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), more common in women, is a complex illness. It is mainly characterized by instability not only in mood, but also in personality and behavior. They are people with impulsive and unpredictable behaviors, which make it very difficult for them to control their mood or who have difficulty coping with separations, since they have a staunch fear of loneliness.

They can react violently, physically. They will often be abusive to their partners. It’s almost a performance







Dr Shannon Curry





Combined with histrionic personality disorder, a condition in which people act highly emotional and inappropriately to gain attention, they can lead to very difficult situations. In severe cases, people with this type of disorder may self-harm to seek a internal relief that they have not just found.

Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, testified at trial and shared her diagnosis, after evaluating Amber Heard. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

A diagnosis that joined the testimony of the couple’s butler, who declared on the eighth day of the trial that he was present the day the actor lost a piece of his finger, allegedly after his ex-wife’s attack during a heated discussion which ended with the house destroyed, the actor in the hospital and blood everywhere.

“There was a piece of kitchen paper with a lot of blood on it, so I thought I should look there. The finger piece was on the paper, on the floor, next to the bar, next to one of the stools,” she said, “There was a lot of damage. Broken glass, drops of blood on the tiles, which are cream colored. The ping-pong table was closed. There were drops of blood on the floor, next to the bar counter. There was damage, a piece of marble was missing from the bar. One TV was broken, had pieces of what appeared to be a coffee cup embedded in it. There was blood in both rooms, on the sheets… And there was also a broken lamp.”

Ben King, the couple’s former butler, was present when the actor lost part of his finger. Steve Helber / AP

The assistant agreed with Amber Heard after the discussion, although he said that their conversation was not “successful”, assuring that the actress asked him the same question several times: “Ben, have you ever been so angry with someone that they left you? the head completely?”, something that, as he assures, left him totally disconcerted.

