Amber Heard: Who is the actress? – People – Culture

There are many news that come out every day in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. However, beyond the doubts about which of the two will win the highly controversial litigation, Internet users begin to wonder about the life of that woman who has “between the ropes” the one also known as ‘Scissor Hands’.

Born in Austin, Texas, Amber Heard is considered a representative figure in the world of television and cinema, a career that she has cultivated with years of work.

On April 22, 1986, Amber Heard came into the world. Her father is a commercial contractor and her mother is an internet researcher.

At the age of 17, she left her studies to start a modeling career in the famous city of New York.. According to the newspaper ‘IMDb’, shortly after, the woman went to Los Angeles to break into acting, an example that her sister Whitney Heard would later follow.

The actress has done activism as a suspected survivor of domestic violence.

Beginnings and acting career

Amber is known for her recent participation in the movie ‘Aquaman’. However, her career dates back to 2004 when she first acted in the movie ‘Friday Night Lights’. Besides, made appearances in famous television series such as ‘Californication’ and ‘Criminal Minds’.

According to the ‘CNN’ news network, “in total she has participated in more than 40 film and television productions, and has sometimes worked as a producer.”

In his list is ‘The Rum Diary’, ‘Drive Angry’ and ‘3 Days to Kill’. The sequel to ‘Aquaman’, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which would be released in March 2023, will soon be part of this film set.

Aquaman. Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

an unconventional mother

A year ago, Heard became the mother of a beautiful girl named Oonagh Paige. Nevertheless, the actress made it clear that she did not intend to be a conventional mother.

Moreover, on her social networks she stated that her wish was that one day society would see single mothers as normal.

“How radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she reflected.

According to the aforementioned media, “Paige’s name seems to be a tribute to the mother of the actress who died in 2020.”

Human rights defender

Outside of her acting career and motherhood, Amber Heard is a human rights activist. The artist has belonged to organizations such as Amnesty International and The Art of Elysium, both global movements that recognize and fight for a dignified life.

Heard has even taken trips with these organizations. As reported in the ‘AP’ agency, “in 2018, the actress traveled to Jordan to visit Syrian refugees together with the Syrian American Medical Society and said then that her meeting with them and with the volunteers left an” indelible mark “on her ”.

